Hey, I'm no health nut -- occasionally partaking of the forbidden foods of cookies and ice cream -- but I know a good thing when I see it.

Recently the health professionals at May Health and Life put out a list of some of the best "food hacks" and here are a few of my favorites -- and you won't believe how simple they are -- that will help you live better and longer lives.

Dark chocolate -- Anyone that knows me knows I love dark chocolate and as it turns out, it's quite good for you. A 100g bar of dark chocolate has as much iron (11.9 mg) as an eight-ounce steak. Coconut water -- The clear liquid from inside a coconut is packed with electrolytes, and Good Housekeeping calls it, :"nature's sports drink." Egg yolks -- The yolks have taken it on the chin in recent years, with health nuts begging for egg-white omelets. But the yolk is one of the world's most nutrient-dense foods in the world with vitamins A, D, E, K and B-complex. The yolk is no joke. Apples -- They're perfect for an energy boost due to their high content of natural sugars and fiber (which will help you stay 'regular'). Better than a cup of Joe. Celery -- Mostly water, but also packed with electrolytes (perfect for after a workout), plus you burn more calories chewing celery than you actually take in. Peanut butter -- Yep, the old standby, is good for you. PB is a good source of protein, healthy fats (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated), fiber, magnesium, vitamin E, and other essential nutrients, but grind your own so it's not full of sugar and preservatives. Beans -- Kidney beans, especially (commonly included in chili recipes) are a great way to get your daily doses of iron, phosphorous, and potassium. And as an added bonus, they're low in fat and high in other good things, like fiber and protein.

See, you don't have to be a health nut to enjoy the benefits of natural foods.

