A study published in the health journal Food & Function found that eating eggs may be beneficial to your health .

The study followed close to 19,000 adults and discovered that those who ate 1.5 eggs a day had stronger bones than those who did not eat eggs.

Participants who regularly ate eggs showed a 72-percent higher bone density at the femur and 83-percent higher bone density at the spine.

Bad For You?

But it wasn't that long ago, health officials were warning the general public about the dangers of eating eggs.

One headline blared, "Eggs Are Real Killer When It Comes To High Cholesterol."

And while it's true that egg yolks do contain a lot of cholesterol, the impact is less significant than saturated and trans fats.

You could even make a case that there are possible links between eating a regular diet that includes eggs and cancer or heart disease. But those links are tenuous at best.

Perfect Food?

Dr. David Blodgett, the director of the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, declared recently on the Andy Griffin Show that the simple egg might be "the perfect food."

So how do other health conscious Southern Utahns feel about eggs? I posed the question on Reddit and here are some responses:

"I can remember at least three different times when the 'eggs are bad for you vs. good for you' debate has raged. I think two per day is reasonable." -- RTC

"It’s amazing how often the 'are eggs healthy?' or 'is this too many eggs in one day?' questions come up. Unless you have some rare and specific intolerance, eggs are ridiculously healthy for you." -- PP

"I went to a "heart healthy" workshop at my provider's and was told they recommend not more than one whole egg a day, but unlimited egg whites are ok." -- EBU

"When I was a lad, I ate four dozen eggs every morning to help me get large. And now that I'm grown, I eat five dozen eggs, so I'm roughly the size of a barge!" -- Gaston

OK, that last one was from "Beauty and the Beast," but Gaston was a fine physical specimen (although a bit of a jerk).

I think the general consensus in Southern Utah and beyond is -- poached, boiled, scrambled, fried, and even Devilled, eggs are the bomb!

