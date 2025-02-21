Breaking Down Egg Prices In Southern Utah

Breaking Down Egg Prices In Southern Utah

Canva.com

Egg prices continue to soar.

According to a new report from the USDA over the weekend, wholesale egg prices jumped 40-cents over the last 30 days.

That means a dozen eggs costs distributors seven-dollars-and-44-cents.

That is expected to climb with shortages continuing and distributors passing down the risings costs to shoppers.

The rising number of bird flu cases is being blamed for ongoing egg shortages.

Local grocery stores will take the hit, so to speak, to get you in the doors. In other words, some local grocers are actually charging you less than what hey paid wholesale for a dozen eggs.

The thinking is that if you come in to buy eggs, you will also buy other products (like orange juice, bacon, etc.,) to offset the loss they're taking on eggs.

A quick sampling of the local grocery stores does reveal that many of them are taking a loss on a dozen eggs, but also that even with the discount, eggs are still freakin' expensive. Here's a list:

Egg prices at local stores (based on one dozen white extra large eggs, cheapest brand):

  • Smith's $5.49 (46 cents per egg)
  • Walmart $6.12 (51 cents per egg)
  • Lin's $9.49 (79 cents per egg)
  • Harmons $8.49 (71 cents per egg)
  • Digby's $6.59 (55 cents per egg)
  • Albertson's $7.49 (62 cents per egg)
  • National wholesale price $7.44 (62 cents per egg)

Although the price of eggs is enough to make anyone crack up, it's still cheaper (or at least easier) than trying to raise chickens on your own.

Experts estimate that it costs about $4 per chicken a month to raise the animals. You'd need about three "laying hens" to get a dozen eggs a week, so $12 a month for four dozen eggs.

If you eat that many eggs and don't mind the mess and smell, maybe it's worth it.

As for me, I think I'll just go hit Smith's and call it good.

106.1 KDXU logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs

To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

Filed Under: bloomington, Bloomington Hills, enterprise, Hurricane, Ivins, laverkin, leeds, near me, new harmony, santa clara, southern utah, St. George, toquerville, utah, Washington City, washington county
Categories: Articles, breaking news, Exclusive, Feature, featured, kdxu news, local news, Local Slide Banner, Southern Utah News, St. George City

More From 106.1 KDXU