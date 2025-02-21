Breaking Down Egg Prices In Southern Utah

Egg prices continue to soar.

According to a new report from the USDA over the weekend, wholesale egg prices jumped 40-cents over the last 30 days.

That means a dozen eggs costs distributors seven-dollars-and-44-cents.

That is expected to climb with shortages continuing and distributors passing down the risings costs to shoppers.

The rising number of bird flu cases is being blamed for ongoing egg shortages.

Local grocery stores will take the hit, so to speak, to get you in the doors. In other words, some local grocers are actually charging you less than what hey paid wholesale for a dozen eggs.

The thinking is that if you come in to buy eggs, you will also buy other products (like orange juice, bacon, etc.,) to offset the loss they're taking on eggs.

A quick sampling of the local grocery stores does reveal that many of them are taking a loss on a dozen eggs, but also that even with the discount, eggs are still freakin' expensive. Here's a list:

Egg prices at local stores (based on one dozen white extra large eggs, cheapest brand):

Smith's $5.49 (46 cents per egg)

Walmart $6.12 (51 cents per egg)

Lin's $9.49 (79 cents per egg)

Harmons $8.49 (71 cents per egg)

Digby's $6.59 (55 cents per egg)

Albertson's $7.49 (62 cents per egg)

National wholesale price $7.44 (62 cents per egg)

Although the price of eggs is enough to make anyone crack up, it's still cheaper (or at least easier) than trying to raise chickens on your own.

Experts estimate that it costs about $4 per chicken a month to raise the animals. You'd need about three "laying hens" to get a dozen eggs a week, so $12 a month for four dozen eggs.

If you eat that many eggs and don't mind the mess and smell, maybe it's worth it.

As for me, I think I'll just go hit Smith's and call it good.

