Look To The Sky Tonight, Washington County

Tonight's full moon will be accompanied by a partial lunar eclipse, offering people in North America, South America, Africa and Europe an opportunity to see some of the moon's exterior concealed by Earth's shadow.

Prime viewing in a clear sky here in St. George and the rest of Washington County for the partial lunar eclipse starts Tuesday evening at 6:41 p.m., when the moon will begin joining the Earth's shadow..

The full effect will not be completely noticeable until 8:13 p.m. when the rim of the moon is covered, according to NASA.

About eight-percent of the moon's exterior will be in full shadow at 8:44 p.m. ... and unlike a solar eclipse, it is safe to watch without specialty eyewear.

The full moon on Tuesday is also the harvest moon connected with harvest time in North America, according to NASA and will be emphasized because it's a supermoon (A supermoon occurs when the Moon's orbit is closest [perigee] to Earth at the same time the moon is full).

In case you're wondering what's so special about a supermoon, NASA explains it well on its website:

The Moon orbits Earth in an ellipse, an oval that brings it closer to and farther from Earth as it goes around.

The farthest point in this ellipse is called the apogee and is about 253,000 miles (405,500 kilometers) from Earth on average.

Its closest point is the perigee, which is an average distance of about 226,000 miles (363,300 kilometers) from Earth.

When a full moon appears at perigee it is slightly brighter and larger than a regular full moon – and that's where we get a "supermoon"