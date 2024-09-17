A rollover crash on Saturday in Washington County reportedly has roots in road rage-related activity with police arresting a 22-year-old man in connection to the crash.

Authorities responded to the crash just before 11 p.m. on Saturday with witnesses saying the crash started as a road rage altercation near 4400 West and State Street in Hurricane between two passengers of a pickup truck and Usitai Gordon Tuiloli, 22.

The altercation moved toward mile marker six of S.R.9 where the road rage act turned into the rollover we previously reported. Here’s what we previously reported.

A passenger was left with critical injuries after they were ejected from a pickup truck during a rollover crash on Saturday evening.

A statement from Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue on Facebook said the truck contained two passengers including the one who was ejected near mile marker 6 of State Route 9.

The condition of the other passenger is unknown, but the ejected passenger was transported to St. George Regional hospital. Their current condition is also unknown.

Tuiloli reportedly left the scene of the crime after getting involved in the crash, but he later returned to the crash after his wife told him to do so.

Police were waiting for Tuiloli and arrested him after the initial investigation. According to our news partners at ABC4 Utah, “Police say the crash “was caused by [Tuiloli] operating [a vehicle] in willful or wanton disregard for the safety” of occupants of other vehicles around him.”

Due to new road rage laws that have been passed in Utah, Tuiloli could see thousands of dollars in fines along with possible jail time.