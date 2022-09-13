Man Sentenced For Arson At Chapels

(St. George, UT)  --  A 37-year-old man pleads guilty to arson and evading police in the intentional fires set last year at three Church of Latter-day Saints chapels. The chapels are in St. George.   Benjamin Johnson will have to pay over one-point-three million dollars in restitution. The judge did not sentence him to more time behind bars, suspending that part of the sentence and putting Johnson on probation for three years. He also has to complete a mental health evaluation and take part in any treatment program as part of his probation.

