Man Wanted For Wallet Theft in Walmart

(St. George, UT) -- The St. George Police Department is trying to identify a suspect who they say is wanted for theft from an elderly woman at Walmart. Officers say the suspect was able to take a wallet from the victim that was inside the victim's purse, while she was wearing the purse. He then is accused of using her cards at Walmart to buy merchandise, while she was in the store

If anyone recognizes him, please call police and reference incident number 23P008444.