Meet St. George City Leaders Thursday Night At Desert Canyons

A chance to meet the leaders of St. George City and get to know a new part of the city itself happens Thursday night at the grand opening of Broken Mesa Park (6045 S Broken Rock Way).

The event will serve as part of a combination Park Grand Opening / Neighborhood Open House on April 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Hosted by the City of St. George, this event will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. and transition to the open house, giving residents a chance to check out the city’s newest park located in the Desert Canyons community.

Everyone is welcome to attend this free event.

“This is a rare opportunity to not only explore a unique new addition to our parks system, but also to chat with experts from every city department,” said Mayor Michele Randall. “We host these Neighborhood Open Houses to give the public a casual environment to converse with city staff and elected officials.”

Mayor Randall and members of the five-person City Council are expected to attend the Neighborhood Open House, along with representatives from many city departments and divisions, including public works, water, energy services, recreation, races, police, fire, golf, planning and zoning, human resources, budget, finance and legal. There will be refreshments while supplies last, along with games and swag items.

Broken Mesa Park features natural pathways, an ornamental garden, playground, and a petroglyph site with an interpretive plaque. The Parks Planning division of the Parks and Community Services department collaborated with a variety of people in the community, including nearby residents, to create a low-impact park that highlights the location’s natural terrain.

“The park is poised to be an excellent addition to the City of St. George and a long-awaited amenity for residents of Desert Canyons, providing ample space for public gathering and recreation,” said Joseph Nielson, landscape architect for the City of St. George.

Previous Neighborhood Open Houses locations have included SunRiver St. George, Historic Town Square, 2450 East Park, South Mountain Community Church, the Hela Seegmiller Historic Farm, Desert Color and the Thunder Junction All Abilities Park.