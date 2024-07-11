Messy Workspace? Quick Desk Decluttering Tips You Need To Know

Hiya! I'm Mindee and I'm back -- took last week off for the 4th of July, but glad to be back and trying to help you declutter your life.

Today let's tackle your workspace -- namely, your desk.

This is actually a much easier decluttering exercise than many of my past articles. Some of those (yard, garage, etc.) pretty much took all day or at least a good chunk of your day.

With your desk, you can get it done and looking fantastic in perhaps less than an hour.

Here are the easy steps:

Take everything off the desk -- like many of the other decluttering projects, starting with a clean slate is the best way to get going. Remove pens, papers, files, mousepads, tissue boxes -- everything! With the desktop empty, get some cleaner and a couple of rags and use old-fashioned elbow grease to get rid of the months of coffee/soda stains, scuffs, dirt, dust and germs (use a disinfectant, if necessary). Return the electronics -- computer, keyboard, monitor, etc. This time, though, make sure all the cords lead out the back of the desk or in that little "cord hole," hidden from public view. Next, take all the miscellaneous items that were previously on your desk and begin sorting. Non-essentials like old tissues, receipts, used paper clips, sticky notes, etc., -- here it comes -- chuck 'em! If you've invested in an organizer to hold your pens, paper clips, rubber bands, scissors, tacks, etc., put them all in their proper spots and place the organizer in a spot that is pleasing to the eye. You should also have an "archive” pile -- things like important files and documents that you will be needing but doesn’t have to be an arms-length away all the time. I'm a firm believer every desk should have a corkboard for important fliers, business cards and documents that need to be kept close by. And finally, make a vow to yourself to declutter your desk about once a month. As much as you try to keep it clean, it is in fact a working space and clutter happens. Just stay ahead of it.

-------

I've got so many more ideas to help you declutter your life, so look for them in future editions of "Decluttering your life with Mindee Neatnik."

Mindee Neatnik Mindee Neatnik loading...

* Mindee Neatnik is a St. George resident who takes pride in her married life, her neat-to-a-tee home and her thriving business (Neatnik's DC) of helping Washington County residents clean up their lives. Mindee is married (Brent) and has three perfect children. Well, at least she thinks they are. Reach her on Truth Social at @Mindeeneatnik.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66. Gallery Credit: Kery Wiginton