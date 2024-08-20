Missing! Alert Goes Out For So. Utahns’ Help

A mom and her three kids are missing, possibly kidnapped and in danger and a young person has mysteriously disappeared in Hurricane.

The authorities are asking for your help in finding these young people and reuniting them with their loved ones.

In the more high-profile case, Brittany Deal and her three young children are missing and considered endangered.

According to police, the children were last seen yesterday (Aug. 19) at 5:15 p.m. when they were picked up from daycare by David Gene Remley in St George.

David was driving a white GMC Terrain registered to Brittany Deal. It is unknown if Brittany was inside the vehicle or anything about her whereabouts.

There is an active protective order between David and Brittany and the children from a recent family fight.

"Police are asking for the public's help in locating the mother, Brittany Etta Deal and her three children. Because of this, we consider Brittany, Quetin, Braylee and Briston to be endangered. This is currently being investigated and finding them safe is our highest priority.

Brittany Etta Deal, white female, 27 years old, bleached blonde hair, blue eyes, 5’1”, 150 lbs, has a dermal piercing on her right cheek, tattoo of mountains and arrowheads on left arm, tattoo of flowers on right thigh, unknown clothing description.

Child Braylee Michelle Kelly, white female, 9 years old, brown hair, brown eyes, 5’0”, 80 lbs, unknown clothing description.

Child Quentin Michael Kelly, white male, 5 years old, brown hair, brown eyes, 4’8”, 60 lbs, unknown clothing description.

Child Brixton King Haley, white male, 2 years old, brown hair, blue eyes, 3’0”, 45 lbs, unknown clothing description.

The suspect is David Gene Remley, white male, 36 years old, blonde/sandy hair, blue eyes, 5’10”, 185 lbs, last seen wearing a striped t-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

The vehicle is a white, GMC Terrain, license plate number is Utah 5AF687.

Contact the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

Another missing persons case cropped up today as well as a middle schooler from Hurricane is unaccounted for.

According to Hurricane Police, William "Whiplash" McCoy was last seen at Hurricane Middle School yesterday morning (Aug. 19), but it is confirmed he has not been seen by his family in the last 24 hours.

McCoy is approximately 12-years-old and is a white male last seen wearing a tan pants, a white t-shirt and blue hoodie.

If you have any information on McCoy's whereabouts, you're urged to call 435-862-5089, 435-599-4586 or the Hurricane Police Department at 435-635-9663.

