(Hurricane, UT) -- Hurricane Police have launched a frantic search for 3-year-old Legend Giles. Authorities say Giles was abducted by his non-custodial parents, who were ordered to return the boy to his biological mother on November 14th. They failed to show up to the designated location. Police have tried to find the non-custodial parents and the boy, but those efforts have been unsuccessful. It's now thought they may be in Arizona or Southern Nevada. The non-custodial parents are identified as 43-year-old Steven Giles, he's a White Male 6' 175 lbs with Brown hair (balding) Blue eyes, possibly driving a 2019 Gray Dodge Ram 1500 with Utah plate 3U5EZ. He's said to be joined by Wacey Giles - 32 year old White Male 5'10" 230 lbs Brown hair/ Brown eyes, possibly driving a 2020 Silver Jeep Gladiator with Utah plate 0N0MN

If you see these individuals or child please call 911 immediately. If you have other information that could help in locating them please call Hurricane City Police Department