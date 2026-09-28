Police found a missing 9-year-old St. George boy safe after asking the public for help locating him Monday afternoon.

St. George police had issued an alert for Ayden Turner, an autistic 9-year-old who was last seen in the area of 370 Mall Drive at about 3:30 p.m.

As the search unfolded, police sent a reverse 911 call to residents in the surrounding area, asking them to watch for the child.

Police had also asked residents to check their properties, doorbell cameras and home surveillance systems for any sign of Ayden. Authorities said they were not requesting volunteers to assist with the search, but encouraged the public to share the alert.

Shortly after, police confirmed that Ayden had been located and was safe.

Police did not immediately release additional details about where he was found or how far he had traveled from where he was last seen.

The incident prompted a quick response from law enforcement and residents in the surrounding St. George neighborhood.

The original missing-child alert has now been resolved, and no further public assistance is needed at this time.