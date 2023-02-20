Search On For Missing St. George Teen With Autism

(St. George, UT) -- The St. George Police are asking for your help finding a missing and endangered teen. 18-year-old Kevin Rugg was last seen off 2200 East Dinosaur Crossing Monday afternoon around 1:00. He was seen wearing a black shirt, green basketball shorts and no shoes.

SGPD says Rugg suffers from autism and is functioning at an 8-year-old level. He is said to be 5'8" weighing 125 pounds with brown eyes and hair

If you know anything about where Kevin could be, give St. George police a call at 435-627-4300 and reference case number 23P004631.

