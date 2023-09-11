KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 50

National PSA: 22 Years Since 9/11 Attacks

Today marks 22 years since the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Officials will be honoring those lost in on September 11, 2001, by holding a special ceremony at the the ground zero memorial in Manhattan where they’ll read the names of over 3,000 people who died during the attacks.

Statewide News – 09/11/23

Utah YouTuber Held Without Bail

Utah based YouTuber Ruby Franke and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt will be held without bail according to a ruling from a judge on September 8.

The ruling was given after a hearing that wasn’t available to the media due to the sensitive nature of the case involving several juveniles.

The duo was arrested on August 30 after Franke’s son escaped Hildebrandt's home in Ivins to ask a neighbor for food and water.

Violation of Rights for Autistic Students at Spectrum Academy

Parents in Salt Lake City are asking the staff of Spectrum Academy to do better after reports surfaced of autistic students being restrained far more than they should.

One student was reportedly restrained 99 times, resulting in over 13 hours of time missed in the classroom.

Officials of Spectrum Academy responded by saying they will resolve the violations by making significant changes to its procedures

Good News from the LDS Church

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, who’s a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is finally out of the hospital following various health complications.

Church officials said Elder Holland “looks forward to resuming active service in his ministry.”

In other news, President Russell M. Nelson, who serves as the leader of the church, celebrated his 99th birthday on September 9.

President Nelson was born in Salt Lake City in 1924, joined the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1984, and was set apart as the president of the church in early 2018.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 09/11/23

Special 9/11 Concert in St. George

A special concert will be held at Vernon Worthen Park in St. George to honor the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. and will feature four local country singers. Eric Dodge, Alice Ericksen, Mikalene Ipson, and Casey Lofthouse will share their talents to help honor those lost in the largest attack on American soil.

If you are planning on going to the concert, be sure to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and food if you’re planning on watching the whole event.

Search and Rescue Helps Lost Hikers in Pine Valley

Washington County Search and Rescue had a busy day on September 9, rescuing hikers in Pine Valley on two separate occasions on the same day.

One hiker was a teenager who possibly dislocated his knee, requiring Search and Rescue to take action. Shortly after, Search and Rescue learned of another hiker who needed assistance in the area.

A man was found in the area suffering from heat related symptoms. Once Search and Rescue responded to the call, the man told the responders that his children was out of water and also needed assistance.

Search and Rescue managed to get the kids back to safety, and finished at 5 p.m. after the first incident occurred around 9:30 a.m.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton just celebrated his 27th birthday on September 8. He celebrated by staying up until about 4:30 a.m. playing video games with his friend in Cambodia.

While it was late for Stockton (or early depending on your point of view), his friend was just having lunch since there is 13 hour time difference between St. George and Cambodia.

Happy Monday.