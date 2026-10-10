Southern Utah Prepares For Wet Weather Weekend

Southern Utah Braces for Heavy Rain and Flooding From Tropical Storm Rachel Remnants

Southern Utah communities are preparing for a potentially significant round of heavy rain as moisture from Tropical Storm Rachel's remnants moves into the state this weekend.

Flooding Threat: Widespread Rainfall Projections

Forecasters say widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible across parts of Utah, with even higher amounts in some terrain-favored areas. Southwestern Utah could see some of the heaviest rain, raising concerns about flash flooding in Washington and Iron counties.

Emergency Preparedness: Sandbags and Safety Tips

Emergency officials are urging residents to prepare ahead of the storm. In Hurricane, free sandbags are being made available, with sand at several locations around the city. Enterprise is also offering sandbags as communities work to prepare for possible flooding.

Courtesy: City of Hurricane Courtesy: City of Hurricane

Danger Zones: Areas at Risk for Flash Flooding

The biggest concern in Southern Utah will be the places that can become dangerous quickly — normally dry washes, slot canyons, creeks and low-lying drainage areas. Heavy rain can send water rushing through those areas with little warning. Recent wildfire burn scars could also be especially vulnerable to runoff, mudslides and debris flows.

Caution for Outdoor Enthusiasts: Hiking and Camping Safety

Anyone planning to hike or camp this weekend should use extra caution, especially in Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park and other areas known for slot canyons and narrow drainages. Conditions can change rapidly, even when rain falls miles away.

Statewide Concerns: Weather Warnings Across Utah

The concern is not limited to Southern Utah. Communities across much of the state are also preparing for excessive rainfall, with flooding possible along portions of the Wasatch Front, central Utah and other recreation areas.

Proactive Measures: Securing Your Home and Safety

Rain is expected to increase through the weekend and may continue into early next week. Residents are encouraged to clear storm drains and gutters, secure outdoor items and avoid driving through flooded roads. Even a small amount of fast-moving water can be dangerous.

Weathering the Storm: Past Challenges and Future Risks

After a summer marked by wildfire and flood concerns, another round of extreme weather could once again test communities across Utah.