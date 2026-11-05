St. George Police Chief Defends License Plate Readers, Says More Cameras Are Coming

St. George Police Chief Kyle Whitehead says automatic license plate readers are helping his department solve crimes, and despite growing public concerns about privacy, the city plans to expand its use of the technology. During an appearance on KDXU's Southern U-Talk, Whitehead addressed criticism surrounding automated license plate readers, commonly called ALPRs, and explained how his department uses the cameras.

"We have eight cameras in place now. We have eight more in the budget for next year." - Chief Kyle Whitehead

The chief acknowledged that privacy concerns are legitimate but argued that much of the public debate has been fueled by misinformation about how the technology works.

"Now, are there some concerns with privacy? Absolutely," Whitehead said. "And I think we all want to make sure that our privacy is being respected and the government's not becoming too intrusive."

St. George Doesn't Use Flock Cameras

Although Flock Safety has become a familiar name in the controversy surrounding license plate readers, Whitehead clarified that St. George uses a different company. For its stationary cameras, the department contracts with Vigilant, a system Whitehead says allows the city to maintain control of its collected information.

"Anything captured from the plate readers in St. George, that's our data," Whitehead explained.

He said outside law enforcement agencies must request permission to access the information, while Utah law prohibits sharing government-collected ALPR data with private businesses. Whitehead also emphasized that the cameras do not use facial recognition technology or identify people inside vehicles. Instead, they capture license plates and vehicle identifying characteristics.

Who Can Access the Information?

Whitehead explained that access to the department's ALPR database is restricted to authorized personnel. Officers must have a legitimate law enforcement purpose, and searches require identifying information, including a case number. Every search is subject to an auditing process. Patrol officers generally must request searches through supervisors, while detectives have broader access because of their investigative responsibilities. Employees must receive approval and training before gaining access to the system. Whitehead said officers who misuse the information could face termination or criminal prosecution. He also said the department has not experienced any incidents of officers improperly accessing its ALPR system.

Cameras Helping Police Catch Criminals

The chief pointed to a recent case in which an ALPR camera identified a vehicle associated with known criminals entering the St. George area. Officers located the vehicle, which led to a pursuit and crash near a river bottom. The suspects were ultimately apprehended. Whitehead said similar incidents happen regularly, allowing investigators to identify suspects who might otherwise escape detection. The department has used license plate reading technology since 2011, although the capabilities have evolved considerably.

Concerns About Private Cameras

Interestingly, Whitehead said he is more concerned about license plate information collected by private businesses than information gathered by police. He pointed to cameras installed in retail parking lots, where businesses can collect vehicle information without necessarily operating under the same restrictions as government agencies. Whitehead acknowledged that private cameras can help combat retail theft but questioned how that information might be shared or sold.

"I think that's where the conversation; if we're really concerned about plate readers, we need to be looking more at how the private side are using it," he said.

Despite the controversy, Whitehead made it clear that St. George police intend to continue investing in the technology, with plans to potentially double the number of stationary cameras next year.