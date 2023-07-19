Access to 2450 East Red Cliffs Drive is restricted at the moment due to a motorcycle crash.

The North and South lanes are closed at 2450 East 800 North, as well as the eastbound lanes from Mall Dr. and 2000 East.

Details are still surfacing at the moment, but injuries have been reported albeit of unknown severity. We will update this page with more information as it becomes available.

You can also check with the St. George Police Department Facebook page for more updates as well.

Update: 1:02 p.m.

I managed to get in touch with Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter of the St. George Police Department and he gave some more information surrounding the accident.

Sgt. Bangerter said: “At about 10:30 this morning, we had a red Honda Fit travelling westbound on Red Cliffs. It was attempting to make a left hand turn onto 2450 East. At the same time, we had a motorcycle travelling eastbound on Red Cliffs in the opposite direction. It appears that the red Honda Fit made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, and the motorcycle struck the passenger car into the passenger front door area.”

The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet which led to some significant injuries.

The driver is currently conscious and talking to the doctors, but his injuries are still pretty rough.

Sgt. Bangerter wanted to thank everyone for their patience as officials investigate and clean up the accident so the roads may be used without issue.

Be sure to stay safe out there everyone, and thank you to Sgt. Bangerter for taking time to inform the public.