Woman Hospitalized Following Cedar City Crash

(Cedar City, UT) -- A woman is in the hospital following a crash Tuesday evening on Cedar City's Main Street. Cedar City Police say it happened at the intersection of Main and 800 South when a Saturn sedan ran a red light and slammed into a Kia Optima that was turning left onto Main. The woman who was driving the Kia stayed in her car until a Gold Cross Ambulance team got her out and took her to Cedar City Hospital. The man who was driving the Saturn didn't appear to be injured and he was cited for running a red light.

