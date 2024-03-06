The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now the owner of the Kirtland Temple, also known as the first temple built under the newly established religion in 1836.

The church made the announcement through a press release on March 5 with comments from President Russell M. Nelson.

The press release said, “Today, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the responsibility and ownership for the Kirtland Temple, several historic buildings in Nauvoo, and various manuscripts and artifacts officially transferred from Community of Christ to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for an agreed upon amount. Together, we share an interest in and reverence for these historic sites and items are committed to preserving them for future generations.”

The church lost possession of the Kirtland Temple when their first prophet, Joseph Smith, was murdered in 1844, prompting a journey to find a new home in Utah led by the second prophet, Brigham Young. If you’d like to learn more about the persecution of the members of the church in the early 1800s, then please click here for more details.

The Community of Christ, formerly known as the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, has owned the temple for over a century before this acquisition.

President Russell M. Nelson said, “We are deeply honored to assume the stewardship of these sacred places, documents, and artifacts...We thank our friends at Community of Christ for their great care and cooperation in preserving these historical treasures thus far. We are committed to doing the same.”

On top of the Kirtland Temple, the church has purchased other historical sites connected to the early days of the religion.

The press release said, “The Kirtland Temple will remain a historic building. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to reopen it March 25, 2024, for public tours at no charge. Likewise, in Nauvoo, the Smith Family Homestead, the Mansion House and the Red Brick Store will also reopen on March 25, 2024, for year-round public tours at no charge. More details about the transaction, assets, and the other items included in the agreement will be forthcoming.”

The church reportedly bought the sites for about $192.5 million, and also received artifacts like the Bible Joseph Smith used for translation purposes.