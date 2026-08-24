New Lawsuit Challenges Colorado River Water Management Plan

Federal Disagreement: The Courtroom Battle Begins

A new federal plan for managing Lake Powell and Lake Mead is already headed to court, underscoring just how difficult it has become for seven Western states to agree on the future of the shrinking Colorado River.

Impact of Planned Reductions on Southern Nevada

Nevada, the Colorado River Commission of Nevada and the Southern Nevada Water Authority filed a federal lawsuit Monday challenging the U.S. Department of the Interior’s new Post-2026 Colorado River Operations plan. The lawsuit asks a court to set aside the federal decision before new water reductions begin Jan. 1.

Water Allocation Crisis: What’s at Stake for Las Vegas?

Under the plan, Lower Basin states — Arizona, California and Nevada — would be required to collectively reduce Colorado River use by 1.25 million acre-feet annually during 2027 and 2028. Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico would not face mandatory reductions during that period. That distinction is at the heart of Nevada’s lawsuit. Nevada argues the cuts could reduce its annual Colorado River allocation by as much as 70%, potentially leaving Las Vegas and surrounding communities with less than 86,500 acre-feet per year. Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo called the situation “a matter of survival” for Southern Nevada.

Upper Basin Challenges: Natural Reductions and Water Rights

Utah and other Upper Basin states have long argued they already experience water reductions naturally because their supplies depend heavily on annual snowpack and runoff. Gene Shawcroft, chairman of the Colorado River Authority of Utah, made that argument while speaking with Utah lawmakers last week.

“It’s pretty obvious that, regardless of what the requirements are under the compact, you can’t deliver water that doesn’t exist,” Shawcroft said. “That’s the big challenge we had this year.”

Shawcroft said some Upper Basin water-right holders are receiving only 10% to 15% of their allotted water — and some are receiving none. He believes federal officials are recognizing that reality.

“I think the federal government has finally understood that and is putting pressure on the larger reductions on the Lower Basin, simply because that’s where the majority of the use is,” Shawcroft said.

Federal figures show the Lower Basin accounted for about 49% of Colorado River consumptive use between 2020 and 2024, compared with 29% in the Upper Basin. Mexico and evaporation each accounted for another 11%. The stakes are especially high for Utah. The Colorado River provides roughly 27% of the state’s overall water supply and about one-third of its drinking water.

Lake Powell and Lake Mead: Historic Low Levels

Meanwhile, Lake Powell and Lake Mead have fallen to historic lows, with their combined storage now at its lowest level since before Glen Canyon Dam began filling in 1963. Nevada’s lawsuit may be only the beginning. Utah water officials have warned for months that failure to reach a seven-state agreement could result in years of litigation — potentially ending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Listen Here: WCWCD's Zach Renstrom Talks About Southern Utah's Water Situation on Southern U-Talk on KDXU

For Utah and Southern Utah, what happens next could determine how one of the West’s most important water sources is divided for the next decade.