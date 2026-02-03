Gunlock Reservoir is at full capacity. Really?

In an unexpected twist amid a troubling statewide drought, Gunlock Reservoir in southern Utah is bucking the trend — holding water at near-full capacity despite significantly low snowpack across much of the state.

IRRIGATION VS. DRINKING WATER

The 266-acre reservoir is fed by the Santa Clara River and serves as a crucial water source for local irrigation, recreation, and secondary water supply. A majority of the drinking water here in Washington County is supplied from the Virgin River and stored in Quail Creek and Sand Hollow Reservoirs.

SNOWPACK STRUGGLE

While statewide snowpack remains below average — a key concern as water managers track drought conditions — Gunlock has maintained roughly 100 % of its capacity, drawing attention from water officials and the public alike. Local water managers told media that this robust storage offers a “promise of a year with fewer water worries” for the region’s irrigation systems and communities, even as other parts of Utah struggle with dwindling reserves.

WHEN WILL THE FALLS SPILL OVER?

The unusual water level has also sparked talk of Gunlock Falls, a rare spillover feature that only activates when the reservoir exceeds full capacity — something that’s happened just a handful of times in recent decades. When it flows, the falls attract visitors from across the state, transforming desert terrain into cascading streams.

This surprising turn at Gunlock highlights how local water capture and conservation efforts can pay dividends even during drought. For us in Southern Utah, it’s a subtle reminder: where some waters run low, others may rise — and careful stewardship matters now more than ever. And we just hope the falls run soon!