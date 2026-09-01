Here’s Your Last Chance to Exchange Your Toilet for a Rebate

Utah Ending Toilet Rebate Program as Water Conservation Focus Shifts Outdoors

Utah is preparing to retire a longtime toilet replacement rebate program, but state water officials say conservation remains just as important — especially as drought and shrinking water supplies continue to challenge Southern Utah.

Success of the Toilet Replacement Initiative

The Utah Division of Water Resources says the Utah Water Savers Toilet Replacement Program will end Oct. 31, after helping more than 4,500 households replace nearly 6,000 older, high-water-use toilets since 2019. Eligible homeowners can still receive up to $150 per toilet for replacing qualifying pre-1994 fixtures with EPA WaterSense models before the deadline.

“The toilet replacement program has been a tremendous success,” -Shelby Cooley; Utah Water Conservation Program Manager

She said most of the oldest, least-efficient toilets have now been replaced, allowing the state to shift funding toward areas where larger savings are possible.

Shifting Focus: Outdoor Water Conservation

That increasingly means outdoor water use. Utah officials say irrigation accounts for the largest share of residential water consumption, and rebates remain available for programs such as smart sprinkler controllers and water-efficient landscaping. A qualifying smart controller can earn homeowners up to $100 while potentially saving thousands of gallons annually.

The shift comes during an especially difficult water year. As of late August, 100% of Utah remained in some form of drought, while statewide reservoir storage had fallen to about 52%.

“Our reservoirs, lakes and streams are really struggling this year. Every drop saved today adds to our collective resilience.” -Division of Water Resources Director Joel Williams

Those concerns are particularly significant in Washington County, where rapid population growth is increasing demand while the Virgin River watershed faces long-term pressure. Washington County Water Conservancy District General Manager Zach Renstrom agrees with the move.

"I think there are more cost-effective ways to conserve water. A lot of the high flow toilets are naturally getting replaced with time." -Zach Renstrom, WCWCD Director

The district is pursuing new reservoirs, expanded treatment capacity and a major water-reuse system, but conservation remains a key piece of Southern Utah’s water strategy.

Last Chance for Toilet Rebates—Are Flushed

Like Renstrom alluded to, homeowners with an older toilet are still eligible for the state rebate; officials say the message is simple: apply before Oct. 31 — because after that, Utah’s conservation incentives will increasingly be aimed outside the house.