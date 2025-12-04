Andy Griffin Sits Down With New Morning Show Host Dale Desmond.

Andy Griffin sits down with the new KDXU morning show host, Dale Desmond. A strange on-air name, a kiss from Taylor Swift & 48 states visited. Let's get into it!

AG: Well, it's almost time for you to take over this show. You were here when I started & I recommended you to replace me. You've been known as Brother Dale on the radio for a long time. Is that going to stay?

DD: No, that was something that happened on my morning show on a country station once in 2006. A listener off-handedly called me Brothe Dale & it just stuck. I think the KDXU listener is less about nonsense & deserves a straight-up name for me to be credible.

AG: Will you miss the country music format?

DD: It's been good to me. I've helped a lot of country artists since the early 2000's build their careers & that's been fun with a lot of cool experiences.

AG: How cool...?

DD: Uhh...a Super Bowl party at Luke Bryan's house. There was an ice luge for Fireball shots. It got pretty crazy. I was one of the first DJ's to play Taylor Swift's music. I've known her since she was a 16-year-old kid with a lot of hair & a big guitar. She hung out with my family when my kids were little. She kissed my son on the cheek. He's 20 now. He's pretty proud of that.

AG: I'd never wash my cheek! What do you know about news & talk radio?

DD: My first radio job was gathering news in my tiny hometown in Quincy, Washington. It's a little farmtown. It had one stoplight back then. It has two now. I love it there. I hustled around & talked to all my friends' parents, who were the news-makers in town. It was fun! I've lived in St. George for just over 8 years & I've served as Rotary President twice, on the Kite Festival committee & as a Chamber of Commerce Sunshiner. I know a lot of the news-makers here, too, & none of them knew what a troublemaker I was in high school. So that's good for everyone!

AG: Well, ok, Mr. Troublemaker! Our KDXU listeners are in good hands! I can retire in good conscience.

DD: You've done an incredible job at building KDXU into something incredible. I just have to try not to break it!