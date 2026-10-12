New Utah License Plate Helps Pay Down School Lunch Debt Across the State

New Utah License Plate Aims to Wipe Out Millions in School Lunch Debt

Utah drivers can now help students statewide simply by renewing their vehicle registration.

Impactful Contributions to School Lunch Debt

The new “Feed Utah Kids” specialty license plate became available through the Utah DMV on Oct. 6. Each plate generates a $30 annual contribution to the Utah Lunch Debt Relief Foundation, a nonprofit working to pay down unpaid meal balances at schools around the state.

Understanding the Costs and Contributions

The plate costs $53.75 initially, with $30 going directly toward school lunch debt and the rest covering plate, shipping and registration-related fees. The plate also collects another $30 each year when it is renewed.

The Scale of Unpaid Lunch Debt in Utah

The effort comes as Utah schools continue to carry millions of dollars in unpaid meal balances. The Utah Lunch Debt Relief Foundation says schools carried about $3.8 million in lunch debt last year, while its current tracker lists nearly $3.5 million in debt across 695 schools in 23 districts.

Southern Utah's Efforts and Collaboration

Southern Utah is part of that picture. The foundation reported giving $7,500 to the Washington County School District Foundation in 2025 specifically for student lunch debt relief. Washington County also has a policy that students are not denied a meal when their account runs out of money. Instead, the balance continues to grow while the district works with parents on repayment or eligibility for free and reduced-price meals.

Affordable Lunch Options for Washington County Students

For the 2026-27 school year, Washington County elementary lunches cost $2.35 and secondary lunches cost $2.70. Students who qualify for reduced-price meals receive them free, with the district absorbing the remaining cost. According to Steve Dunham of the Washington County School District, the district's lunch debt was $55,000 in 2024. It ballooned to $86,000 in 2025. It now sits at $65,000, and this program aims to eliminate it.

Iron County’s current district-by-district lunch debt total was not publicly listed in the foundation’s latest searchable database, so there is no reliable countywide figure to compare with Washington County. But families there face the same statewide issue: unpaid meal balances can build quickly when students do not qualify for free meals or families fall behind.

The Birth of the Utah Lunch Debt Relief Foundation

The Utah Lunch Debt Relief Foundation was created in 2024 after founder DJ Bracken learned how widespread the problem had become. The organization began by paying off individual school balances and has since expanded its efforts statewide.

Making a Difference with Every Renewal

The new license plate gives Utahns a simple way to contribute year after year. As Bracken put it, most drivers already renew their registration automatically. Now, that yearly expense can also help eliminate a student’s lunch debt.