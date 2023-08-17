Newly Renovated Computer Center Opening At Utah Tech

Utah Tech University is set to unveil renovations recently made to the university’s Smith’s Computer Center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony this month.

Recognizing Vasion, Zonos and Tech Ridge for their contributions to the project, the ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to take place at noon on Aug. 25 in the Smith’s Computer Center Lobby, located off of University Avenue, immediately south of the M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center. This event is open to the community and free to attend.

“I can’t thank Vasion, Zonos and Tech Ridge enough for their continuous partnership with Utah Tech University,” Eric Pedersen, dean of Utah Tech’s College of Science, Engineering & Technology, said. “Beyond providing students with a collaborative environment on campus, these amazing partners share their expertise and guidance with our students through internships, industry projects and case studies that prepare students for the challenges they will face in their careers.”

Among other improvements to the home of Utah Tech University’s Computing and Design departments, the renovations included enhanced classroom and lab areas as well as new tutoring, study and event spaces.

“We added six new collaboration spaces for students to work, learn and innovate. These are glassed-in areas with network access, monitors and whiteboards to problem solve, collaborate and learn,” Pedersen said. “The space includes a stage with projection, event space to accommodate industry speakers and other events and a large open area for students to work, learn and interact.”

Utah Tech’s Computing and Design departments both feature hands-on learning, comprehensive curriculum, instruction on emerging technologies and a variety of courses with a focus on real-world applications. Through innovative coursework as well as internships with local companies, opportunities to adapt and gain more knowledge and field trips to some of the big names in tech and design, UT computing and design students are prepared to hit the ground running in some of the fastest growing careers in the nation.

The Design Department offers a bachelor’s degree in design with emphases in digital design, graphic design and interaction design. The Computing Department offers bachelor’s degrees in computer science, data science, software engineering and information technology with emphases in DevOps and cyber security.

Both departments also offer a variety of associate degrees, minors and certificates. Additionally, Utah Tech University is working toward offering graduate programs in both of these fields. For more information, visit colleges.utahtech.edu/science.

