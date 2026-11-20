>>Defense Challenges Death Penalty Case

(Provo, UT) -- The high-profile Tyler Robinson murder case faces a new death-penalty challenge. Defense attorneys are asking a judge to strike the aggravating factor required for a death sentence. Robinson is charged in the killing of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. The judge has not ruled on the request.

>>One Person Injured In Crash In Washington City

(Washington City, UT) -- A box driver will be cited after causing a crash in Washington City. Investigators say the box truck merged into an occupied lane on Washington Fields Road early yesterday. A white car overturned, and the car's driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Investigators say weather was not a factor in the crash.

>>Iron County Sheriff Investigating Lamb Shooting

(Iron County, UT) -- Authorities in Iron County are investigating after a lamb was shot on Cedar Mountain. The Iron County Sheriff's Office says the lamb was found dead on Kolob Road last weekend. The lamb was shot twice with a nine-millimeter firearm. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office.

>>Reseeding Area of Cottonwood Fire

(Beaver, UT) -- Utah wildlife officials are conducting a massive aerial reseeding project across the Cottonwood Fire burn scar in Beaver and Piute counties. Crews are spreading roughly 600,000 pounds of seed over 56,000 acres following this summer's wildfire, which burned about 97,000 acres. The goal is to restore vegetation, reduce erosion and prevent future flooding while improving wildlife habitat, with officials hoping recent moisture will help the seeds take root next spring.

>>Church Museum Adds Three Exhibits

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- Salt Lake City's Church History Museum adds three new exhibits before the Salt Lake Temple reopens. The displays include historic editions of the Book of Mormon, art from around the world and an interactive area focused on the temple's architecture. The museum is part of broader preparations surrounding the temple's return. Visitors can see the exhibits during regular museum hours.