No Prophet, But LDS General Conference Can Be Heard on KDXU

The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says he will have to attend this weekend's General Conference virtually instead of in person.

President Russell M. Nelson said in a news release that he is still recovering from a fall he suffered three weeks ago.

The fall happened two days after his 99th birthday.

The conference takes place at the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

In a related story, one leader of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints thinks French could one day become the dominant language spoken by church members.

Elder David A. Bednar shared that opinion Thursday on the final day of the 8th Annual Silicon Slopes Summit in Salt Lake City. The gathering brings together tech and business leaders from around the world.

Summit organizers ask the church for a representative to talk about what's involved in running a global community like the church, which has 17-million members in more than 180 countries.

Bednar spoke of change, noting that Spanish, not English has become the dominant language in the church.

He said in the future it could be French, because of the growing number of church members in African countries that formerly were French-speaking colonies.