No Serious Flooding (Yet) As Storms Rattle Washington County

Storms continue to roll through the Southern Utah region and locals are braced for potential flooding with the National Weather Service issuing a Flood Watch for Washington County.

The good news is that the county is much more prepared for potential problems than it has ever been.

St. George mayor Michele Randall said a lot of the past problems with flooding in the area have had more to do with clogged drainage than than the actual amount of rain.

The drains that let the water flow downstream were simply being blocked by wood, trash and other debris that would normally just float away.

Randall and other local leaders said they are much more prepared for floods than they have ever been, with drainage passages opened up more and crews on standby to unclog any potential choke points.

A couple of St. George Police Department officers helped unclog a drainage area near downtown St. George Thursday afternoon near Judd's General Store.

Text accompanying a photo of the officers doing their work: "This is what leading from the front looks like at #SGPD. During the recent rains Lieutenant Williams and Sergeant Johnson didn't hesitate to get down and dirty by cleaning a clogged drain that was causing flooding in downtown #stgeorgecityutah. Thanks @juddsgeneralstore for the soda and Lt. Williams for never missing leg day."

Authorities warn, however, that with the Flood Watch still in effect and the storms far from over, the next 48 hours will be stressful for those in areas of the county susceptible to flooding.

Thursday night featured raucous thunderstorms and residents in some part of the county reported as much as two inches of rain.

A band of storms is still south and west of St. George and forecasters are saying it could be stormy into the early part of next week.

attachment-radar loading...