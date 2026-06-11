BYU Alum & Super Bowl Winning Coach to Narrate ‘Music & the Spoken Word’ Event for America 250

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square are gearing up for a historic celebration to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States, and they are bringing a heavy hitter to the stage. Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid will serve as the guest narrator for two special, back-to-back live broadcasts of Music & the Spoken Word on Sunday, July 5.

Founding Fathers: The Ultimate Team

The three-time Super Bowl champion is set to deliver an inspiring message on unity, perseverance, and faith—principles he connects deeply to the American story. Having previously lived near Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Reid drew parallels between the Founding Fathers and his own football philosophy. "They were the ultimate team facing adversity, staying the course and building something that has endured for 250 years," Reid shared.

Deep Roots in Faith and Football

Reid’s appearance on Temple Square is a meaningful homecoming of sorts. Long before his legendary NFL coaching career, Reid played football at Brigham Young University from 1976 to 1978. It was during his time at BYU that he met his wife, Tammy, and converted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His faith and ties to the church have remained a well-known cornerstone of his life throughout his high-profile coaching career.

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While tickets for the high-demand July 5 performances at the Tabernacle were snatched up almost immediately, a standby line will be available for hopeful attendees. For those watching from home, the 30-minute programs (airing at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. MDT) will feature a live pre-show with former NBA player Thurl Bailey and Coach Reid. The full event will stream live on the choir’s YouTube channel and broadcast nationally on BYUtv, C-SPAN, and NewsNation.