Open House Tours Begin for the Completed Red Cliffs Temple

With the recent dedication of the remodeled St. George Temple in December, many eyes have turned toward the newly completed Red Cliffs Temple as public open houses begin on February 1.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host public open house tours of the Red Cliffs Temple nearly every day in St. George from February 1 to March 2 excluding Sundays. The temple will then be dedicated through two sessions on March 24 with President Henry B. Eyring, Second Counselor in the First Presidency, will preside over the dedication.

A press conference was held at the new temple on January 29 to celebrate the completion of this temple which was built over 150 years after the St. George Temple.

A press release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints summarized the day’s events including words from church officials who attended.

The press release said, “Journalists gathered at the house of the Lord for a news conference and tour on Monday, January 29, 2024. Participants included Elder Hugo E. Martinez, General Authority Seventy and First Counselor, Utah Area Presidency; Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt, General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director, Priesthood and Family Department and the Temple Department; and Sister Tamara W. Runia, First Counselor, Young Women General Presidency.”

Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt emphasized the importance of these extensive open house tours, especially for those who aren’t a member of the church.

Elder Schmitt said, “These open houses are so important. When we talk about reaching out to our friends, to our family, to our coworkers, and inviting them to come and experience what we already know, they can come and feel the love of God, the love of Jesus Christ. They can come and feel peace.”

Sister Runia also shared her feelings on why these public tours are important.

Sister Runia said, “It’s more than just touring a building because this a home, this is the house of the Lord, and that’s what makes it unique. And I really felt like that spirit, that truth was taught and felt inside the temple today.”

Anyone is welcome to tour the temple even if they’re not a member of the church. You can register for a public open house tour by clicking this link.