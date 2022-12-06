Paraglider Injured After Crash

(St. George, UT) -- A paraglider is recovering after a crash on Monday morning. Authorities say it happened after the paraglider took off in the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve. Sheriff's Office liaison Sergeant Darrell Cashin says the man was about 80 to 100 feet down, so the rescue was difficult. The unidentified man was in serious condition, but Cashin said he was talking to Life Flight Crew while being rescued. Cashin called it a good sign.

