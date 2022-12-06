Woman Injured After Fall On Red Mountain

(St. George, UT) -- A woman is injured after a fall in Ivin's Red Mountain. Washington County Sheriff's Office liaison Sergeant Darrell Cashin says a 72-year-old woman fell about 20 feet on Monday. She was hiking Red Mountain on Toe Trail. Fifteen rescue team members, as well as Life Flight, were called out to help. The woman was taken to the hospital.

