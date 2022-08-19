Search and Rescue Operation Underway in Zion NP

UPDATE(Springdale, UT) -- The search continues for an Arizona woman missing after flash flooding swept through Zion National Park in southern Utah. The National Park Service says a rescue team is searching for Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson after she didn't return to her lodging Friday night. Agnihotri was reportedly on a day trip hiking along the Virgin River, where multiple hikers reported being swept off their feet by flash flooding. One hiker was injured by Friday's floods and is being hospitalized. All of the hikers have been accounted for except for Agnihotri. Rangers said some areas of the park remained closed Sunday as the search continues.

Original Post

(Zion National Park, UT) -- The National Park Service reports a search and rescue operation is now underway at Zion National Park, after reports of visitors getting swept away by a flash flood in The Narrows. Park rangers did find several visitor isolated on high ground along Riverside Walk. More than 20 park rangers began to monitor the Virgin River for any signs of people in the water. As of right now, the NPS says there are no reports of any missing hikers at this time. Park shuttles are only moving visitors south on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive.