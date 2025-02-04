Washington County party aficionado MIndee Neatnik loves to throw parties for "The Big Game."

In fact, past partygoers to Mindee's house in Little Valley often leave her gameday parties muttering words like "epic," "amazing" and "life-changing."

So how does Mindee do it?

"Easy, she says. "I don't leave anything to chance."

So with Mindee's Big Game party reputation preceding her, we asked her some tip to make the party a good one.

Here are Mindee's Big Game Day Party Tips:

This is not a potluck -- You are throwing the party, and if you want it to be good, do the food yourself. People will ask over and over what they can bring. Just smile and say, "yourself." Food is important, but not as much as you think -- having great food is big, but having great food that is portable, nosh-able, and fun is more important. Comfortable seating is paramount -- Honestly, people are there to watch the game and the commercials, socialize and relax. Make sure you rearrange your furniture so all three goals are attainable. Clean your house -- Of course the regular clean is good, but people are coming over that may have never been or ever will be again in your house. Go the extra mile -- clean the oven window, the stereo speakers, the TV screen, the knick-knacks, and other normally out-of-mind spots. Theme decorating -- A little extra touch makes all the difference. If you will have fans of both teams (or neutral fans), decorate with things like colored ribbons, simple football-themed placemats and wall decorations and even pillows or stuffed animals with the teams' colors. Have cleaning supplies handy -- Trust me, someone will spill something. I've hosted Big game Parties for six years and someone ALWAYS spills. So be ready for it. Serve your food in shifts -- Appetizers for pregame and early quarters, main course (nothing too heavy) for halftime and dessert-type items in the second half. Party favors -- It may sound dumb, but people love to take things home. Even a little bag of candy, or a stuffed football toy or whatever. Even if "their team" lost, they can leave winners with a take home party favor. Keep the kids occupied -- This is crucial. The kids most likely won't want to watch the game, so set up a play room with some fun toys and games.

A little pre-planning can make your game epic, too.

Get our free mobile app

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season! Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening