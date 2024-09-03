Patriot Day In St. George, Remembering The Fallen

On the morning of September 11, 2001, the world changed forever. Nearly 3,000 civilians and 343 first responders lost their lives, and millions more around the world were affected in profound ways. In the immediate aftermath, Americans and their allies rallied in ways not often seen.

The City of St. George and many participating community partners invite everyone to come together again 23 years later to remember those who perished and honor local first responders at the Patriot Day: Remembering 9/11 event, Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Historic Town Square.

“I’m proud that the City of St. George will host this event for the fifth straight year. It provides a great opportunity to reflect on the tragedy that took place and the unified response shown after 9/11,” said Mayor Michele Randall. “It’s a great time to thank our first responders, who would not hesitate to do everything possible to save lives – even in the worst of situations.”

There are several aspects to the Patriot Day remembrance:

Patriotic program, Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Historic Town Square, featuring a bell tribute from the St. George Fire Department, children’s choirs, a bagpiper and keynote speaker Bob Flowers. Flowers served as the Police Chief in the City of St. George as well as for the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department. He was the Utah Department of Public Safety commissioner during the 9/11 attacks and was tasked with coordinating security for the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

In addition to the patriotic program on Sept. 11, kids’ activities will be available, including patriotic face painting and free carousel rides.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 11 at Town Square, a flag retirement ceremony conducted by Sons of the American Legion and United We Pledge will take place.

From Sept. 9th through the 11th, everyone is invited to the Town Square lawn to view the ”Field of Heroes” — a display of 343 American flags, representing first responders who perished on 9/11.

Patriot Day: Remembering 9/11 is a City event made possible with the assistance of community sponsors: Swenson & Shelley Injury Attorneys, United We Pledge, American Legion Post 142, Dixie High School Air Force JROTC, Barney McKenna Olmstead, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Exchange Club of St. George and Sons of the American Revolution.

More information

www.sgcityutah.gov/911event