Smartphone users all over Southern Utah (and beyond) got a phishing or scam text today.

The problem was so widespread, the St. George Police Department created a social media post with a warning about the scam.

Some commenters on the SGPD post who have moved out of the area also received the scam text.

"I got this today and have not lived in Utah for 4 1/2 years. Ha," wrote Holly Stark, who now lives in the state of Washington.

Here is the text scam (I got one today as well):

Utah Department of Motor Vehicles(DMV) Final Notice: Enforcement Penalties Begin on June Our records show that as of today, you still have an outstanding traffic ticket. In accordance with North Utah State Administrative Code 15C-16.003, if you do not complete payment by June 7, 2025, we will take the following actions: 1. Report to the DMV violation database 2. Suspend your vehicle registration starting June 8 3. Suspend driving privileges for 30 days 4. Transfer to a toll booth and charge a 35% service fee 5. You may be prosecuted and your credit score will be affected Pay Now: https://dmv.utah-govy.cc/us Please pay immediatelv before enforcement to avoid license suspension and further legal disputes. (Reply Y and re-open this message to click the link, or copy it to your browser.

Notice the website says "govy" instead of gov, and the suffix of the site is ".cc" which is Cocos Islands off the coast of Australia.

Experts say it is best to hit "delete and report junk" when you get these kinds of texts.

