Thirty-eight days have gone by and Alisa Petrov is still missing.

And whether or not she ran away or was abducted, it doesn't even matter at this point. Her family just wants her back.

Now, Utah authorities have identified a third man connected to the disappearance of 15-year-old Petrov, who was last seen on April 21.

According to documents obtained by ABC4, 41-year-old Samuel Mitchell of Herriman had been communicating with Petrov through the app Discord.

Read More Here: No Way! My Kid Would Never Do That

Investigators discovered disturbing conversations and media on a hidden iPad that was recently found in Petrov’s room.

Court documents say the teen shared personal information with Mitchell and even asked him to kidnap her.

In their final exchange, just after midnight on April 19, Petrov messaged, “I’m running away” and “please don’t contact me.”

Some believe that last communique was sent as a false trail for anyone who may be looking for the girl.

South Jordan Police have now filed a search warrant for Mitchell’s phone, stating they believe it contains evidence of the enticement and exploitation of a minor.

The investigation remains active as officials continue efforts to locate Alisa Petrov.

So far, the most likely suspect in Petrov's disappearance is 35-year-old Matthew Menard of Miami.

Evidence farmed out of that mystery iPad by authorities shows that Menard had arranged to meet Petrov in Las Vegas.

Police don't believe they ever actually met up, but the 15-year-old girl has not been seen or heard from since she was spotted asking for help to get a bus ticket to Las Vegas in the Provo area.

Meanwhile, Menard has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, enticement of a minor, and three counts of criminal solicitation.

And still, Alisa remains missing.

Two recent events in Southern Utah provided a glimmer of hope in identifying where she had gone, but both proved to be red herrings.

Last week a woman's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in Bryce Canyon National Park, but officials said the remains did not match the description of Alisa Petrov.

And a few days ago a couple was pulled over on I-15 in Washington County with an unrelated young girl in the backseat of their Mercedes Benz. Upon investigation, police learned that the girl was, in fact, being trafficked for the purpose of prostitution, but it was a missing girl out of Nevada, not Alisa Petrov.

Currently, Alisa Petrov is classified as a runaway juvenile who is endangered. Her family is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to her safe return.

Anyone with information on Petrov’s whereabouts is urged to contact South Jordan police (801-840-4000).

Get our free mobile app

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years. Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa