Police Helicopter Crash in Flagstaff after Shootout with Cops

A deadly Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter crash has sent shockwaves through Flagstaff and the wider law-enforcement community. On Wednesday evening, a DPS Air Rescue Unit helicopter was assisting officers responding to an active shooter situation when it crashed, killing both the pilot and a trooper-paramedic aboard. This after we told you about a helicopter crash in the Leeds area last week.

GUN-BATTLE WITH COPS

The crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. near Flagstaff, not long after the helicopter had been deployed to support a prolonged gun battle between police and a suspect firing from rooftops. According to Sgt. Kameron Lee of DPS, the Ranger-designated aircraft was providing aerial support when it went down; authorities have not released the names of the victims as of Friday.

INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING

The suspect in the shooting was taken into custody with non-life-threatening injuries, and officials say no one else on the ground was hurt in the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are assisting in the ongoing crash investigation.

GUNSHOTS HEARD, THEN A CRASH

Residents in the area reported hearing gunshots followed by the sound of the crash, and the incident underscored the risks faced by first responders in high-stress situations. Community leaders and law enforcement officials have expressed deep sorrow for the loss of the two DPS personnel, describing the tragedy as a stark reminder of the dangers inherent in emergency service operations.