Police Looking For Help In Search For Missing Girl

She went missing from the Ogden area, but police have reason to believe a teen girl may be in Southern Utah.

Janessa Boney, a 15-year-old from the Plain City, Utah, was staying with some family members when she left unexpectedly with her backpack and has not returned or contacted family since then. That was on Mar. 3.

Here's the Ogden Police Department press release:

"On March 3rd, Officers responded to a missing juvenile, Jannesa Boney (age 15). Boney’s mother indicated that Boney had been staying with family when she left with a backpack. There were no indications at that time that Boney was upset or leaving under duress. Further investigation revealed that Boney may have left with her boyfriend, who is 19 years old. Boney was entered into NCIC, and a statewide attempt to locate was put out as it was believed that Boney was traveling through the southern portion of the state. At this time, all investigative leads have continued to be followed up on, however, Boney’s whereabouts is still unknown. If you have any information concerning Boney’s whereabouts, please contact Ogden Police Detectives at 801-629-8228."

Boney is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 115 pounds. Reports say the boyfriend, who has not been identified by name, is wanted as a person of interest on the case. Pings of his cell phone have him having been recently in the Hurricane and/or Cedar City area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities at 1-800-843-5678.

