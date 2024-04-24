KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 197

Statewide News – 04/24/24

More Utah Residents Getting Marijuana Cards

According to a new report from the Utah Health Department, the number of Utah residents obtaining a medical marijuana card is rising.

More than 83,000 Utah residents now own a card, which the health department stated is a 19% increase over the past year.

Those wanting to receive a medical marijuana card must be over the age of 21 and be diagnosed with one of 15 listed medical conditions to apply. Utah’s medical cannabis industry continues to grow with $138 million in sales revenue reported for 2023.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 04/24/24

Veyo Motorcycle Crash Sends Rider to Hospital with Serious Injuries

A man was air lifted to St. George Regional Hospital after sustaining extensive injuries from a motorcycle crash near Veyo on April 23 at about 2 a.m.

The victim of the crash which occurred to the north of the Lava Flow Trailhead at Snow Canyon State Park was Andrei Walter, a young man who his family said was the life of the party.

Walter was unresponsive when authorities arrived on the scene, and required surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain and is currently receiving treatment for a cervical fracture, bruised lungs, and the several fractures he received around his face. A GoFundMe page was created by Walter’s friends and family to raise money for his medical expenses.

Woman Rescued by Search and Rescue Thanks to Vehicle Black Box

Search and Rescue in Southern Utah responded to a rollover crash in a remote part of Toquerville thanks to the vehicle’s black box emitting an emergency GPS alert called a telematic alarm.

The crash on April 23 reportedly involved a woman driving a Jeep off a ledge and rolling several times when she was unable to make a tight turn on a dirt road.

Despite the crash, the woman was evaluated by medical personnel and later denied medical transport.

Utah Tech Introduces 6 New Degree Programs for Fall 2024

Utah Tech University will add six new degree programs starting this Fall semester.

These new programs include two new master’s degrees from the Utah Tech College of Science, Engineering, and Technology, a new bachelor’s degree from the College of Education, and three new degree programs from the College of Health Sciences.

One of the degrees is Utah Tech’s first doctorate degree program, which is for occupational therapy. More information can be found on Utah Tech’s website along with application details.

City of St. George Planting Trees in Honor of Arbor Day...and They Want Your Help

The city of St. George will host a tree planting event in honor of Arbor Day on April 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Those wishing to participate will meet at the Doctor’s Volunteer Clinic parking lot at 1036 East Riverside Drive and will head to the nearby Virgin River North Trail where the trees will be planted.

Shane Moore, the director of the St. George Parks and Community Services Department, said it’s a great way to replenish the “urban forest” in St. George.

