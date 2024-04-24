The family and friends of a motorcycle crash victim in Southern Utah are asking for assistance in covering their loved one’s medical expenses.

Dammeron Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the crash which occurred at about 2 a.m. on April 23 near the Lava Tube Trailhead at Snow Canyon State Park.

The victim, Andrei Walter, was found unresponsive by emergency personnel with critical injuries. A medical helicopter was called in to transport Walter to St. George Regional Hospital where he received emergency surgery to remove a blood clot that was putting pressure on his brain.

According to the GoFundMe page for Andrei Walter, the man also sustained a cervical fracture, bruised lungs, and several fractures in his face and by one of his ears. Fortunately, Walter is now breathing on his own following issues with his oxygen intake.

The GoFundMe page, organized by Kim VonCannon, also describes Walter’s personality and why the page was established.

VonCannon said, “Andrei is the life of the party, always cracking jokes, resilient, one of the fanciest dressers, fun loving and always ready for the next adventure. It’s going to be a long journey, We are hoping to help Andrei’s family be able to focus on his recovery without worrying about the financial burden of the wreck and medical bills. Any help is appreciated. Even just sharing this post would mean the world to them.”

Details of the crash is still being investigated, but the Washington County Sheriff’s Department said the crash occurred due to Walter losing control of his motorcycle, causing him to fall into the rocks and vegetation near the site of the crash.