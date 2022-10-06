Police Search Plane After Note Found On SLC Airport Flight

Police Search Plane After Note Found On SLC Airport Flight

unknown

(Salt Lake City, UT)  --  Police say they found no threats on board a Southwest Airlines flight after it arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport last night.  Law enforcement searched the plane after a note with a threat was found by a passenger on the flight from San Jose.  Passengers were held on board while officers and canine units cleared the plane.  The airline now says the note was a non-credible threat and that standard procedure was followed, including keeping the plane away from the terminal while it was searched.

Filed Under: SLC Airport, threat
Categories: kdxu news, local news
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KDXU 890 & 92.5