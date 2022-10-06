Police Search Plane After Note Found On SLC Airport Flight

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- Police say they found no threats on board a Southwest Airlines flight after it arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport last night. Law enforcement searched the plane after a note with a threat was found by a passenger on the flight from San Jose. Passengers were held on board while officers and canine units cleared the plane. The airline now says the note was a non-credible threat and that standard procedure was followed, including keeping the plane away from the terminal while it was searched.