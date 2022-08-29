McMullin Says Man Chased Him, Wife With Gun After Campaign Event

(Utah County, UT) -- An independent candidate for U.S. Senate says a man chased him and his wife and then threatened them with a gun after a campaign event earlier this year. Evan McMullin says the man followed the couple for miles as they drove through Utah County in April. A victim impact statement filed last week claims 44-year-old Jack Whelchel tried to force them off the road and pointed a firearm at them during the encounter. Whelchel has been charged with threatening to use a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.