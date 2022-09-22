U of U Officials Don’t Consider Reactor Threat A Joke

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- Officials with the University of Utah say they don't consider the threat against a nuclear reactor on campus to be a joke. It's been determined an engineering student posted a message on social media which threatened to bomb the reactor if the football team didn't win last weeks game. The student allegedly claimed she was joking but officials say they have zero tolerance for these kinds of threats. The 21-year-old woman was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a charge of threat of terrorism.