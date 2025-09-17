Americans overwhelmingly say political violence has no place in democracy.

But in the immediate aftermath of the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, a series of YouGov polls reveal a troubling fault line: liberals, especially younger ones, are far more likely than conservatives to say violence can sometimes be justified to achieve political goals.

In the Sept. 10 survey, 72 percent of Americans said violence is never justified, but 11 percent said it can be. That number jumped to 25 percent among “very liberal” respondents -- more than eight times the share of “very conservative” voters who said the same.

Seventeen percent of liberals, 9 percent of moderates, and 6 percent of conservatives also endorsed the idea that violence may have a role in politics.

Age deepens the split. Twenty-six percent of liberals under 45 said violence can sometimes be justified, compared with just 12 percent of liberals over 45. Among moderates, 12 percent of younger respondents agreed, compared to 6 percent of older ones. Even among conservatives, younger voters were more likely to be open to violence — 7 percent versus 4 percent.

A Sept. 12 snap poll found the pattern holding steady: 18 percent of liberals, 7 percent of conservatives, and 6 percent of moderates said violence may sometimes be warranted.

A separate poll taken Sept. 11 asked a different but related question: is it acceptable to be happy when a political opponent dies? Sixteen percent of liberals — including nearly a quarter of those who identify as “very liberal” — said yes, compared to 7 percent of moderates and just 4 percent of conservatives.

The results hint at a disturbing shift. For years, polling has shown bipartisan consensus against political violence. Now, in the wake of a high-profile assassination, younger and more progressive respondents are increasingly willing to challenge that norm.

Democratic leaders have condemned the shooting and political violence broadly, but the data suggests the party’s base may be drifting into a more radical posture — one where celebrating an opponent’s death or excusing violence is not outside the mainstream. At the same time, reports have emerged of Americans losing their jobs for comments applauding Kirk’s death, underscoring the volatile cultural climate surrounding political violence.

The YouGov surveys carry margins of error between 2.5 and 3 points, but the trendlines are clear: while most Americans continue to reject political violence, the taboo is eroding fastest among younger, left-leaning voters.

