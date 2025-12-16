The Powerball jackpot currently sits at $1.25 billion. For those in Southern Utah who want to make the drive to Beaver Dam, AZ to buy lottery tickets & have dreams of hitting it big & trucking their newfound wealth back to the 435, here are a few things you can set your sights on. It’s not exactly like perusing the Sears catalogue like we did when we were kids, hoping for a GI Joe or a My Little Pony. Here’s a list of 3 things you could buy in Utah with $1.25 billion:

YOU COULD BUY THE REAL SALT LAKE SOCCER TEAM

The price to buy the Major League Soccer (MLS) team, Real Salt Lake (RSL), along with its related assets, was recently valued at $600 million. The entire transaction, which occurred in April 2025 (according to the search results), included the purchase of a controlling interest in the following assets by the Miller family (The Larry H. Miller Company).

PARK CITY SKI PROPERTIES

A Portfolio of Luxury Ski Properties (Park City/Deer Valley): You could buy a significant number of the most expensive homes and land parcels in the Park City area. Given that the most expensive listings range from $60 million to over $70 million, you could acquire 15 to 20 top-tier luxury mountain mansions and still have funds left for annual maintenance.

BUY A GHOST TOWN

The Price Tag: Ghost towns or former townsites are occasionally listed for sale in Utah and are significantly less expensive, often running in the millions of dollars.

Example: A 700-acre abandoned townsite called Woodside in Emery County (not as inhabited as, say...Schiits Creek!), which once included buildings and a post office, was listed for $3.9 million (plus two free-range llamas!).

What you get: For a fraction of your budget, you could acquire a historical location, including the land, water rights, and any remaining structures. You could legally become the sole owner of the physical land and buildings. However, you wouldn't necessarily have the political power of a mayor unless you incorporated it and were elected.

Also, an armored truck may be advisable, but just don't get it stuck in the gorge.