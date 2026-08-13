The Staggering Numbers Behind Utah’s Wildfires of 2026

Utah’s 2026 wildfire season has already burned more than half a million acres, and Southern Utah has been right in the middle of some of the state’s biggest and most destructive fires.

Fires By the Numbers

New numbers from the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands show 838 wildfires have been reported statewide as of Aug. 12, up from 763 at the same point last year. Those fires have burned a combined 532,090 acres.

Courtesy: Dept. of Forestry, Fire &State Lands Courtesy: Dept. of Forestry, Fire &State Lands

For Southern Utah residents, several numbers stand out:

838 wildfires have burned across Utah so far in 2026.

have burned across Utah so far in 2026. Fire crews have responded to 1,181 incidents , including fires, smoke reports and false alarms.

, including fires, smoke reports and false alarms. 91% of wildfires have been stopped at 10 acres or less , showing how effective rapid initial attack has been.

, showing how effective rapid initial attack has been. 427 fires — 51% of the statewide total — were human-caused.

Human-caused fires have burned more than 155,000 acres .

. An estimated 200 structures have been lost statewide.

have been lost statewide. Two of Utah’s five largest fires this year have directly affected Southern Utah counties.

The Babylon Fire in San Juan County burned more than 107,000 acres, while the Cottonwood Fire in Beaver and Piute counties grew to more than 97,000 acres. Cottonwood was human-caused and became one of the most significant fires of the summer for communities along the Interstate 15 corridor.

Encouraging News

The season has also included major fires elsewhere in south-central Utah, while smoke from large incidents has frequently been visible across Washington, Iron, and Beaver counties. There is some encouraging news. Despite extreme heat, drought, and critically dry vegetation, firefighters have successfully kept approximately 9 out of 10 reported wildfires from growing beyond 10 acres.

That Statistic Matters

Southern Utah has seen firsthand how quickly wind, dry vegetation and triple-digit temperatures can turn a small ignition into a major emergency. With several weeks of fire season still ahead, the numbers are another reminder that campfires, equipment, vehicles, fireworks and other human activity can have consequences far beyond the initial spark.

The best wildfire is still the one firefighters never have to fight.