How Likely Is a Tornado in Southern Utah?

A tornado warning in Tooele County this week is a reminder that Utah can get tornadoes — and that includes Southern Utah.

Low Odds, High Risk

Fortunately, the odds are relatively low. Utah has one of the lowest tornado rates in the country, historically averaging about two tornadoes per year statewide. The National Weather Service says Utah’s dry climate and mountainous terrain generally make conditions less favorable for tornado development than the Great Plains.

Not Impossible in Southern Utah

Still, tornadoes have occurred in Southern Utah, and severe summer thunderstorms can occasionally produce the rotation needed for one to develop. Utah’s historical peak tornado periods include May, June and August.

That means residents shouldn’t panic, but they should know what to do.

If a tornado warning is issued:

If you’re indoors: Move immediately to a basement, storm shelter or small interior room on the lowest floor. Stay away from windows, doors and exterior walls, and use your arms, pillows or blankets to protect your head and neck.

Move immediately to a basement, storm shelter or small interior room on the lowest floor. Stay away from windows, doors and exterior walls, and use your arms, pillows or blankets to protect your head and neck. If you’re outdoors: Get inside a sturdy building as quickly as possible. Do not remain in a manufactured home, tent or other temporary structure.

Get inside a sturdy building as quickly as possible. Do not remain in a manufactured home, tent or other temporary structure. If you’re driving: Seek a sturdy shelter if one is safely accessible. Do not stop underneath an overpass or bridge, which can expose you to stronger winds and flying debris.

Seek a sturdy shelter if one is safely accessible. Do stop underneath an overpass or bridge, which can expose you to stronger winds and flying debris. Keep emergency alerts enabled on your phone and pay attention to National Weather Service warnings.

Southern Utah residents are far more accustomed to flash floods, wildfires and extreme heat, but tornadoes belong on the severe-weather checklist too.

The probability of seeing one in Washington or Iron counties remains small. But as Utah’s history proves, rare doesn’t mean impossible.