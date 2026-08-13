St. George To Remember Sept. 11th Heroes

St. George will mark the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with several community events designed to remember the victims, honor first responders and recreate the sense of unity Americans felt following the tragedy.

Sept. 11th Memorial Details

The city’s “Patriot Day: Remembering 9/11” program begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Historic Town Square. The ceremony will feature a bell tribute from the St. George Fire Department, children’s choirs and guest speakers. Patriotic activities for children will also be available.

Courtesy: City of St. George Courtesy: City of St. George

Field of Heroes

Immediately following the program, at approximately 6:50 p.m., the Sons of the American Revolution and United We Pledge will conduct a flag retirement ceremony on the Town Square lawn. The city will also host its Field of Heroes, with American flags displayed on the Town Square lawn from the afternoon of Sept. 8 through the morning of Sept. 12. The flags represent first responders who died during the attacks.

Courtesy: City of St. George Courtesy: City of St. George

Stair Climb to Honor Heroes

Later that evening, Southern Utah residents can participate in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Challenge at the Tech Ridge stairs. The climb begins at 8 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m., with registration required. Participants can complete between one and five laps as firefighters and community members symbolically retrace the climb first responders made inside the World Trade Center. Memorial stair climbs around the country traditionally represent the 110 stories of the World Trade Center, honoring the firefighters who climbed upward while thousands of others were trying to escape.

Listen Here: David Cordero, SG City Communication Director, Gives 9/11 Memorial Details on Southern U-Talk on KDXU.

The Sept. 11, 2001 attacks killed nearly 3,000 people, including hundreds of first responders. St. George organizers say this year’s events are intended not only to remember those who died, but also to rekindle the extraordinary sense of community and togetherness that followed one of the darkest days in American history.