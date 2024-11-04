Our homes are filled with Halloween candy, and that's dangerous to those with dogs

We know that chocolate is bad for our pets but experts say all artificial sweeteners found in candy are toxic to dogs.

According to the American Kennel Club, signs of chocolate poisoning usually appear within six to 12 hours after your dog has eaten it. Older dogs and dogs with heart conditions are more at risk of sudden death from chocolate poisoning. The symptoms, which may last up to 72 hours, include the following:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Restlessness

Increased urination

Tremors

Elevated or abnormal heart rate

Seizures

Collapse and death

As far as the other sweeteners, Xylitol is used as a sweetener in many products, including gum, candy, baked goods and toothpaste. It can cause insulin release in most species, which can lead to liver failure.

The increase in insulin leads to hypoglycemia (lowered sugar levels). Initial signs of toxicosis include vomiting, lethargy and loss of coordination. Signs can progress to seizures. Elevated liver enzymes and liver failure can be seen within a few days.

Dr. Christine Rutter, at the Texas A&M veterinary school, says that if your dog gets into the Halloween stash, you need to get help quickly or the result could be deadly.

If you believe your dog ate chocolate, call your veterinarian immediately or call the Pet Poison Helpline (855-213-6680) for advice.

Note that if your vet is not open, some services provide live chat and video options to connect you with a vet. Based on your dog’s size and the amount and type of chocolate consumed, your veterinarian may recommend that you monitor your dog for the clinical signs listed above and call back if their condition worsens.

If you want to give your pup a treat, Dr. Rutter say they love carrots or even a piece of pumpkin.

Just not a Reese's pumpkin.

